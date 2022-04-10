PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders extend greetings on Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several other leaders Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami, which is celebrated as Lord Ram’s birthday.

“Happy Ram Navami to fellow citizens. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity with Shri Ram’s blessings. Jai Shri Ram,” Modi tweeted.

देशवासियों को रामनवमी की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। भगवान श्रीराम की कृपा से हर किसी को जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि प्राप्त हो। जय श्रीराम! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be addressing the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat at 1 pm via video conferencing on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind asked people to take a pledge to contribute to nation-building by “imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.” “Happy Ram Navami to all the countrymen. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity,” President Kovind tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को राम नवमी की शुभकामनाएं। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम का जीवन, उनकी कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और उच्च आदर्श पूरी मानवता के लिए मार्गदर्शन और प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं। आइए, हम सब प्रभु राम के आदर्शों को अपने जीवन में आत्मसात करते हुए राष्ट्र निर्माण में योगदान का संकल्प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi saying, “The life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram teaches us to follow the limits and walk on the path of truth and righteousness. May Lord Shri Ram shower his grace and blessings on everyone.”

समस्त देशवासियों को रामनवमी के महापर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम का जीवन हमें मर्यादाओं का पालन कर सत्य व धर्म के मार्ग पर चलने की सीख देता है। प्रभु श्री राम सभी पर अपनी कृपा व आशीर्वाद बनाए रखें। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/WvCy0F1jJW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 10, 2022

Tweeting in Telugu, Vice President Venkiah Naidu said, “As a reflection of the Indian family system, the life of Sri Rama shares the spirit of being a patriarch, a ruler of truth, a monogamist and an ideal ruler.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi and said, “Wishing you all a very Happy Ram Navami. Hope this holy festival brings happiness in everyone’s life.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his greetings and said, “Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram is a source of reverence and strength for all of us. Jai Shree Ram! #RamNavami #रामनवमी.”

Other leaders including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, and Piyush Goyal were also among the other political leaders who wished their fellow countrymen on the ocassion. Leader of the opposition in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, also extended the Ram Navmi wishes to the people.

Marking the birth of Lord Ram, the festival of Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navratri on which he was born. The day is particularly significant to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. The day stands for positivity, prosperity, and hope. People dress up Lord Ram idols with all the finery and jewels on this day.