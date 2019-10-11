Ram Nath Kovind presents President’s Colours to Army Aviation Corps

PRESIDENT Ram Nath Kovind Thursday presented the President’s Colours to the Army Aviation Corps in a ceremonial parade at the Army Aviation Base on Nashik Road. “This speaks volumes of the exceptional valour and Esprit-de-Corps and is a model for all soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces to emulate,” said Kovind in his address.

The Colours were received by the Combat Army Aviation Training School on behalf of the Army Aviation Corps.

The President’s Colours, which is a ceremonial flag, is awarded to military units or institutions as a symbol of their excellence and recognition of their contributions, both during war and peace. The presentation of the Colours is a centuries-old martial legacy and is considered the highest honour that can be given to a military unit. While the practice of carrying the Colours into battle has been discontinued, the tradition of receiving, holding and parading the Colours continues.

The Army Aviation Corps’ helicopter pilots are drawn from other wings of the Army and trained in flying to form a key, third dimensional support force in an integrated battle. While lauding their contribution, Kovind paid homage to the Corps’ martyrs and said they are the true force multipliers in some of the most inhospitable terrain and climatic conditions in the world.