Tuesday, July 26, 2022

In letter to Kovind, PM Modi hails former president as champion of social transformation

Recalling that he has seen Ram Nath Kovind toiling among the people, PM Modi said that with his actions and speeches, the former president carried the best of India to all corners of the world.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 10:48:35 am
Former president Ram Nath Kovind greets PM Narendra Modi along with President Droupadi Murmu. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Ram Nath Kovind, who retired Monday after Droupadi Murmu took over as the new President of India, has been a “steadfast and passionate champion of social transformation and inclusion, speaking for the poor, the historically excluded and oppressed, the marginalised with special attention to the status and role of women,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter sent on the eve of Kovind’s departure from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said the former’s “remarkable personal journey from a small village deep in the heartland of our country to Rashtrapati Bhavan” has been a “parable” for the country’s evolution and development and “an inspiration” for society.

PM Modi fondly remembered how Kovind visited his mother in Gujarat and discussed several issues. “You have always been generous with your time and counsel to me over the past five years,” Modi said, adding that he would continue to turn to him for advice.

Must Read |Ram Nath Kovind looks back at his five-year stay at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

“I have always been deeply touched by your humility, grace and generosity,” the PM said, remembering how Kovind had donated his family residence to help the poor and the marginalised in society. “Your special gesture of coming to receive me at the helipad will remain etched in my memory forever,” PM Modi wrote in his letter.

Modi said his interaction with Kovind goes “beyond presidency”. Recalling that he has seen the former president toiling among the people during his political career, Modi said with his actions, interventions and speeches, Kovind represented and carried the best of India to all corners of the country and the world.

“The themes and issues that you have prioritised – the civic duty in giving back to society, the commitment to India that is a confluence of our ancient heritage and well as modern science, and of sustained social change driven by increasing and expanded access to education, especially for girl children – have been well thought out and meaningful,” PM Modi wrote in his letter.

He said Kovind, being the first citizen of the country, had been unwavering in his compassion and concern for the welfare of the weakest citizen. “Even as you reached the highest office in our land you remained firmly and proudly rooted in its soil and connected with the people – happy in their company, sensitive to their problems, perceptive about their expectations and acutely aware of the needed change,” Modi added.

