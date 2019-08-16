Ram Nath Kovind expected to visit Arun Jaitley at AIIMS today

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitely at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of palpitations and restlessness.

Earlier on Saturday, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu had visited AIIMS to meet Jaitley and was informed by doctors that the BJP leader is responding to treatment.

According to doctors at AIIMS, Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

In May this year, too, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS for treatment. Citing health reasons, the BJP leader did not contest the Lok Sabha elections. After the Modi government returned to power, Jaitley wrote to the Prime Minister that he would like to stay away from “any responsibility” on account of his ill health.

In 2018, Jaitley had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS. In a tweet on April 6, 2018, he said: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems & certain infections that I have contracted.” In September 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery because of a long-standing diabetic condition.