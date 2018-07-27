Bastar has seen massive difference in development: Ram Nath Kovind

The President addressing a gathering after dedicating to the country, the new hospital building of Lt Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College in Bastar district. (Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn) The President addressing a gathering after dedicating to the country, the new hospital building of Lt Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College in Bastar district. (Source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

On the second day of his visit to Bastar, President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday said the area has seen a “massive difference” in terms of development. He was speaking at Baliram Kashyap Memorial Medical College — which he inaugurated — on the outskirts of Jagdalpur town.

Kovind said, “On July 25, I completed a year in office. And I wanted that yesterday and today, I should spend with my adivasi brothers, sisters and children. I had come 15-16 years ago on the invitation of the late Baliram Kashyap. But when I compare that Bastar to the Bastar of today, there is a massive difference in terms of development. The hospital that is being inaugurated is a centre of modern medical science. And I think not just for Bastar, but for Chhattisgarh, this will establish a primary name for itself.” ens

