scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Kovind: ‘Firmly believe country getting equipped to make 21st century the century of India’

Expressing his "deep gratitude" to all fellow citizens and elected representatives, President Ram Nath Kovind said he received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society during his tenure.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 24, 2022 7:37:07 pm
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on Sunday. (Photo: Videograb/Youtube@President of India)

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he firmly believes that India is getting equipped to make 21st century the century of India. In his address to the nation before demitting office, Kovind saluted the ‘power of vibrant democratic system’ of India and said staying connected to one’s roots is the specialty of Indian culture.

“Ram Nath Kovind, who grew up in a very ordinary family in Paraunkh village of Kanpur Dehat district, is addressing all of you countrymen today, for this, I salute the power of the vibrant democratic system of our country,” said President Kovind.

Expressing his “deep gratitude” to all fellow citizens and elected representatives, he said he received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society during his tenure.

He recalled visiting his native village during his tenure as the President and touching the feet of his teachers in his school in Kanpur to seek their blessings will always be among the most memorable moments of his life. “Staying connected to our roots is the specialty of Indian culture. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of being associated with their village or town and their schools and teachers,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Kovind also touched upon contributions of the “great minds” India has produced and said: “From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – nowhere in the history of humankind have so many great minds come together for a common cause.” “There were many uprisings across the country in the nineteenth century. The names of many of the heroes who brought hopes of a new dawn have long been forgotten. Contributions of some of them have come to be appreciated only in recent times,” he added.

Droupadi Murmu, who was elected to be the next President of India on Friday defeating Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, will take oath at the Central Hall of the Parliament Monday.

In his farewell speech on Saturday, Kovind called for protests to always be conducted in the “Gandhian mould” and urged political parties to rise above partisan politics. “Citizens and political parties have many constitutional avenues open to them, including protests. After all, the father of our nation employed the weapon of satyagraha for that purpose. But he was equally concerned about the other side. Citizens have a right to protest and to press for their demands, but it should always be in the peaceful Gandhian mould,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings

Chances of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low, says doctor

Chances of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low, says doctor

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika
Leher Kala writes

Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Premium
ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

India reports its fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi

India reports its fourth case of monkeypox in Delhi

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Express Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement