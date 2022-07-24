Kovind: ‘Firmly believe country getting equipped to make 21st century the century of India’

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said he firmly believes that India is getting equipped to make 21st century the century of India. In his address to the nation before demitting office, Kovind saluted the ‘power of vibrant democratic system’ of India and said staying connected to one’s roots is the specialty of Indian culture.

“Ram Nath Kovind, who grew up in a very ordinary family in Paraunkh village of Kanpur Dehat district, is addressing all of you countrymen today, for this, I salute the power of the vibrant democratic system of our country,” said President Kovind.

Expressing his “deep gratitude” to all fellow citizens and elected representatives, he said he received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society during his tenure.

He recalled visiting his native village during his tenure as the President and touching the feet of his teachers in his school in Kanpur to seek their blessings will always be among the most memorable moments of his life. “Staying connected to our roots is the specialty of Indian culture. I would request the younger generation to continue this tradition of being associated with their village or town and their schools and teachers,” he added.

Kovind also touched upon contributions of the “great minds” India has produced and said: “From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – nowhere in the history of humankind have so many great minds come together for a common cause.” “There were many uprisings across the country in the nineteenth century. The names of many of the heroes who brought hopes of a new dawn have long been forgotten. Contributions of some of them have come to be appreciated only in recent times,” he added.

Droupadi Murmu, who was elected to be the next President of India on Friday defeating Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, will take oath at the Central Hall of the Parliament Monday.

In his farewell speech on Saturday, Kovind called for protests to always be conducted in the “Gandhian mould” and urged political parties to rise above partisan politics. “Citizens and political parties have many constitutional avenues open to them, including protests. After all, the father of our nation employed the weapon of satyagraha for that purpose. But he was equally concerned about the other side. Citizens have a right to protest and to press for their demands, but it should always be in the peaceful Gandhian mould,” he said.