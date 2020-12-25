Ram Mandir is Rashtra Mandir: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at the Leftists and socialists, accusing them of betraying the country.

Speaking at a kavi sammelan organised on the eve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary in Lucknow, the BJP leader said that “Ram is the centre of our sanatan parampara” and nothing can be expected from those who for their own political benefits call Ram communal.

Calling the Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya a Rashtra Mandir, Adityanath said, “In bhavon ko pehchanne ka prayas ish desh ke andar vampanthiyon ne aur socialists ne kiya hota, to sambhavta desh ke prati vishwasghaat karne aur desh ke prati namakharami karne ka avsar inko kabhi nahi mila hota (Only if the Leftists and socialists would have tried to understand these feelings, they probably would never have got the opportunity to betray and be ungrateful to the country.”

