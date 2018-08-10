Ram Madhav visits Valley, sparks talk of govt formation

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav

Fuelling speculation about government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav visited the Valley on Wednesday.

During his visit, Madhav held a closed-door meeting with a select group of the BJP’s former ministers and sought their opinion on government formation, said a BJP leader who was present at the meeting. Madhav also met Sajjad Lone of People’s Conference and some PDP rebel leaders before returning to the national capital on Thursday.

“During the meeting, we all said that a government shall be formed as there are still two-and-a-half years left in the term of the Legislative Assembly,’’ said a BJP leader.

“Another former minister pointed out that in the event of dissolution of Assembly, separatists and mainstream opponents in the Valley will claim that they have led to the fall of BJP government,” he added.

Another participant in the meeting said the government formation is likely next month. “We are waiting for the Amarnath yatra to conclude,” he said.

Those who attended the meeting include former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and former ministers BJP leaders Bali Bhagat, Sat Sharma, Sunil Sharma and Rajiv Jasrotia.

In June this year, the BJP pulled out of its coalition with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for Governor’s Rule in the state. As per provisions of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor’s Rule can continue for a period of six months at a time.

The six-year term of the present Legislative Assembly, which is currently in suspended animation, ends in March 2021 and apart from 25 BJP and 28 PDP members, it has 15 from National Conference, 12 from Congress, two from People’s Conference, one each from CPM and Peoples Democratic Front, and three Independents. Apart from this, both PDP and BJP also have one nominated member each.

