Ram Madhav to Congress: Don’t provoke people against police, fight BJP politically

Madhav said he hoped Internet services would be restored in Jammu and the Kashmir valley soon. (File) Madhav said he hoped Internet services would be restored in Jammu and the Kashmir valley soon. (File)

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav Friday attributed the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act to a “political and communal conspiracy”.

Speaking to mediapersons in Jammu, Madhav said Opposition parties along with “some communal forces” were circulating false propaganda on CAA, and then connecting it with administrative exercises like National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) to foment trouble in different parts of the country.

‘Don’t misguide, divide people over CAA’: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi

Madhav said the Congress leadership “should fight the BJP on political turf”. “Their attacks on administrative organs like the police don’t behove well for their party. I will have to allege they are trying to provoke people against police forces.”

“You have seen brutal attacks on police constabulary at different places during the violent agitation. Responsible political parties should ask people to desist from such actions, as the police are only doing their duty. Now to say that the police are brutal and this and that is only an attempt to provoke people against the police, which is very unfortunate. We all condemn it,” he added.

Madhav said while CAA is about granting citizenship to a specified section of persecuted people, NPR is “a small administrative activity” to keep track of the movement of people living in the country.

The BJP leader said all sorts of refugees can get Indian citizenship, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions. “Adnan Sami, a well-known artiste from Pakistan, was given Indian citizenship after his stay in India for some years. Did anybody put any restriction saying he was a Muslim, or that he had come from Pakistan? Twelve years’ stay is the condition for grant of Indian citizenship to a refugee. This period has been decreased to six years in case of persecuted minorities from three neighbouring counties.”

Madhav criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s equating NPR with demonetisation, saying NPR was the UPA government’s baby.

About election results in Maharashtra, Madhav said BJP was the real winner, and victory was “stolen” from it. “It is like three students who have failed in the examination coming together and saying that together our numbers are more than the person who got first class marks,” he added.

However, in Jharkhand, Madhav said, the results were below BJP’s expectations. “We will take necessary corrective action after fully analysing the reasons,” he added.

About Jammu and Kashmir, he said that BJP supports the demand for restoration of statehood to the Union Territory of J&K. “We too want that Jammu and Kashmir gets back statehood once the situation becomes congenial,” he said.

Madhav said he hoped Internet services would be restored in Jammu and the Valley soon. “At present, less than 100 people, including 30-32 main political leaders, are under detention. All political parties should resume political activity across the UT,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App