Ram Madhav backtracks on ‘instruction from Pak’ remark after Twitter duel with Omar Abdullah

After his “instruction from Pakistan” remark set off a duel with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Twitter, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said, “I take back my comment.”

The BJP leader retracted his previous statement hours after Abdullah dared Madhav to prove his allegation that the NC boycotted the local polls in Jammu and Kashmir at Pakistan’s behest.

The two leaders clashed on the microblogging site, a day after Governor Satya Pal Malik issued an order dissolving the state assembly. The Governor’s move came shortly after the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP staked claim to form the government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress. Two-member People’s Conference also staked the claim, claiming the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

Earlier in the day, Madhav alleged that the PDP and the NC boycotted the local body polls last month because they had “instructions from across the border”. “Probably they had fresh instructions from across the border to come together and form govt. What they did prompted Guv to look into the whole issue,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

I dare you @rammadhavbjp ji to prove your allegation. You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics. https://t.co/KEbOo0z6O2 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 22, 2018

Countering Madhav’s charge, Abdullah dared the BJP’s leader to prove his allegation. “You have RAW, NIA & IB at your command (CBI too is your parrot) so have the guts to place evidence in the public domain. Either prove this or be man enough to apologise. Don’t practice shoot & scoot politics,” Abdullah tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister’s remarks prompted a response from Madhav, who said he was not questioning Abdullah’s patriotism. “Just take it in your stride @OmarAbdullah Not questioning your patriotism at all. But d sudden love between NC n PDP n d hurry to form government leads to many suspicions n political comments. Not to offend u,” Madhav tweeted, with a toothy smile emoji.

Abdullah’s response was unyielding. “No, misplaced attempts at humour won’t work. You HAVE claimed my party has been acting at the behest of Pakistan. I dare you to prove it! Place the evidence of your allegation of NC boycott of ULB polls at Pak behest in public domain,” he tweeted.

Subsequently, Madhav backtracked his comment and also quipped that Abdullah should fight the next elections alongside PDP.

Just landed@Aizawl n saw this. Now tht u deny any external pressure I take back my comment, bt, now tht u proved it ws genuine love btw NC n PDP tht prompted a failed govt formation attempt,u shud fight nxt elections 2gether. 😂Mind u it’s pol comnt,not personal https://t.co/DsOYiwwXmo — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 22, 2018

“Just landed@Aizawl n saw this. Now tht u deny any external pressure I take back my comment, bt, now tht u proved it ws genuine love btw NC n PDP tht prompted a failed govt formation attempt,u shud fight nxt elections 2gether. Mind u it’s pol comnt, not personal,” he tweeted along with “tears of joy” emoji.