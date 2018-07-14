Solve PDP’s internal conflicts before threatening Centre in name of terror: Ram Madhav tells Mehbooba

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday assailed former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo) BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday assailed former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo)

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday assailed former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for threatening the Centre to create more ‘Salahuddins’ if there were attempts to split PDP and said she should solve her party’s internal conflicts before blaming the saffron party. Calling Mufti’s remarks ‘unfortunate’ and one based on ‘lies’, Madhav denied allegations that the BJP was trying to create a rift within PDP.

“What Mehbooba ji said is unfortunate and based on lies. No one in Delhi is trying to break their party (PDP). Instead of solving their internal conflicts, they’re blaming Delhi and threatening in name of terrorism. As far as BJP is concerned, we aren’t trying to break any party,” ANI quoted Madhav as saying.

On the ‘Salahuddin’ threat, Madhav sternly said the Centre and security forces had the necessary strength to neutralise all terrorists in the valley and also those who might join militancy. “The Central government and security forces have the power to neutralise all the terrorists who are in the valley and those might turn to terrorism due to Mehbooba ji,” the BJP leader said.

Referring to the discontentment within PDP after four MLAs and an MLC spoke out against her leadership, Mufti on Friday warned the Centre that any attempt to break the party would have a “very dangerous” outcome. PDP MLC Yasir Reshi, who called for “an end to the two family politics” in Kashmir, was Thursday removed as the PDP’s Bandipore district president.

Training his guns on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his remark that India would turn into ‘Hindu Pakistan’ if BJP returned to power in 2019, Madhav said the Thiruvananthapuram MP neither understood Pakistan nor Hindus properly. “Tharoor ji neither understands Pakistan nor Hindus properly. Therefore he’s talking about ‘Hindu Pakistan’,” he said. The BJP general secretary asserted that the Modi government would return to power.

“Modi ji’s government will be there for next 5 years too. India will stay India and a proud developed nation. There are elections in Pak, let’s see what becomes of them,” Madhav signed off.

