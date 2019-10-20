Anyone harming peace process, development in J&K will be jailed: Ram Madhav

In the party’s first political event in Kashmir following the scrapping of J&K special status and bifurcation of the state, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav warned that whoever tried to harm the peace and developmental process in the state would be jailed.

Advertising

Addressing a convention of the party’s youth wing at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, Madhav said, “Till now everything used to be done for a few families or a few leaders in Kashmir, but now whatever is happening, is happening for lakhs of families of this state… for the common Kashmiri.”

“There will now be only two paths for J&K– peace and development and whosoever comes in between will be dealt with sternly. There are many jails in India for those,” PTI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Madhav, while asking politicians not to treat the people of Jammu and Kashmir as “fodder” for their own benefits, said if 200-300 people are required to be kept inside jails for peace and harmony then “we will keep them”.

Advertising

“You can do your politics without disturbing the peace. Some leaders are sending messages while sitting inside jails that people will take to gun and sacrifice themselves. I want to tell those leaders to come forward first and sacrifice themselves,” Ram Madhav said.

Despite leaders being released, the three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti – are still detained.

When asked about tourism in the state, Madhav said, “When there is peace, tourism will increase here. I say this to people everywhere that if you have to go on a holiday, then visit Kashmir. The whole country is ready to embrace Kashmir and the people of J-K only need to decide to welcome them and maintain peace here.”

Talking about employment in J&K, Madhav rubbished claims on speculation that the dilution of Article 370 would lead to loss of jobs for the local youth.

“Some people are talking nonsense about job losses and losing land with the abrogation of article 370. No step will be taken against your interests. Each job in the state will be provided to the youth of the state,” Madhav said.

“I will not hesitate by telling you that the Centre is ready and new jobs and opportunities will be created here. All precautions will be taken so that the there is no harm on the identity, culture, jobs and education of J&K,” the BJP general secretary said.

Taking a potshot at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Madhav said he does not know how to handle his country but talks of Kashmir every now and then.

“Imran Khan rakes up Kashmir once or twice a day. He does not know how to handle his country and was merely saved from FATF sanctions. Our security forces are alert and prepared to handle whatever attempts he makes whether cross-border firing or militancy,” Madhav said.