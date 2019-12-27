Ram Madhav: ‘Don’t be influenced by violence spread by Oppn parties, communal forces’

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or National Population Register (NPR) have nothing to do with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and blamed Opposition parties and communal forces for “violence” in the country.

“Many leaders including the Prime Minister have made it clear that CAA or NPR have nothing to do with NRC,” Madhav said here. “The Prime Minister said two days ago in New Delhi that so far in the government there was no discussion on NRC.”

Saying that the new citizenship law was not against anyone or discriminatory towards Muslims, Madhav said, “I want to tell the people not to be influenced by the violence and disruption spread by Opposition parties and communal forces in the country. Everyone should read this Act. There is nothing in the Act which is against any faith or religion.”

The senior BJP leader also said that NPR is not connected with the citizenship register. “The NPR is just an extension of the census exercise, which is done every 10 years under which demographic and population data is collected. It was started by the UPA government in 2010,” he said.

To a question about the release of mainstream political leaders who have been detained in the Valley since August 5, the BJP leader said, “It (release) is an ongoing process. Several people have been released, sometimes from house arrest and sometimes from preventive detention also. It is an ongoing process, and the state administration based on security assessment will take appropriate action from time to time.”

