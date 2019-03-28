Ram Ki Janmabhoomi: ‘Mughal descendant’ moves Delhi HC over film, court says people need to be more tolerant

People have to be tolerant if the freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution has to survive, observed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday .

“This court is of the view that whether right or not, people have to be tolerant if Article 19 (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution has to survive,” Justice Vibhu Bakhru said. The court’s oral observation was made during hearing of a plea by a man, who claims to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking to stop the release of a film Ram Ki Janmabhoomi. He claimed the film had content defaming the Mughal family including emperor Babur.

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor, sought directions to the movie’s producers and the Centre to stop its release, slated on March 29. Tucy alleged that the movie is a “personal attack” on him and his “royal” family and would also affect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The plea sought that the authorities be directed to replace the title of the movie with a neutral one, as it is highly objectionable. It also urged the court to direct the authorities to remove “inflammable contents and parts of the movie which can cause communal violence between Hindu and Muslim communities”.

The court said the petition did not mention which portions of the movie or its trailer defamed him and his family or were a threat to the nation’s sovereignty. The court directed Tucy to file an amended petition, including the transcript of the objectionable portions, and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.