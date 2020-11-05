Ram Janmabhoomi Trust seeks idea for Ayodhya temple design

A computerised view of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

THE SHRI Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited ideas for the design of the Ayodhya Ram temple from individuals, subject experts, architects and designers. The trust, which is facilitating the construction of the temple, plans to incorporate them in the masterplan.

Through a series of tweets from its official handle, the Trust said the suggestions should focus on “major elements of the project” such as “religious yatra, rituals, culture and science”. The last date of the submission is November 25.

“Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra invites pro bono suggestions that may be included in masterplan under preparation for approximately 70 acre Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple complex at Ayodhya… Individuals, subject experts, architects and designers may submit their suggestions regarding the same by email till November 25,” read the tweet.

The Trust website mentions that while the location, orientation and design of the temple in the traditional ‘Nagara’ style of architecture have been finalised, the committee has appointed a consultant, and work on the masterplan details for the 70-acre site is being initiated.

“Given the importance and significance of the project and deep religious and cultural sentiments it evoke throughout the nation, the Trust seeks inputs and ideas,” it added. It added that the discretion of the Trust to accept, adopt or reject any suggestion is final, but could initiate follow-up clarification if necessary.

A detailed prologue on the Trust website mentions that the design of the temple does not constitute the ideas that are being sought. The location of the shrine and its orientation on an east-west axis are predetermined by religious practices and the principles of vaastu, and those are final.

“Various functions are proposed on the site and suggestions may address the disposition of various proposed functions, planning of pilgrim circulation and management, optimal utilisation of the site topography and features, and finally the architectural style of the proposed design needs to be addressed,” it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd