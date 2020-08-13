Ram Janmabhoomi head, who shared dais with PM Modi, tests positive for Covid-19

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. PTI file

More than a week after sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bhoomi pujan, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also among the top leaders who were present for the event at the temple site on August 5.

In a statement today, the Uttar Pradesh government said that the Chief Minister has spoken to Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra and has urged Dr Trehan of Medanta Hospital to provide immediate medical attention.

“Honorable CM has taken details of the Health Status on Mahant Nitiya Gopaldas ji who has been tested positive for Covid . He has spoken to DM Mathura and his followers and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for Mahantji at Medanta. He has directed DM Mathura to provide all possible support for providing best possible medical attention,” the statement read.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said that Das had slight breathing issues but his fever subsided.

“Fever is normal as of now. He was having some slight breathing issues. Nothing serious as of now. He underwent an antigen test and was found positive. The chief minister has asked authorities to shift him to Medanta. He is stable,” the district magistrate said.

Das heads the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a Trust constituted by the Centre for the construction and management of the Ram temple.

Last week, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for the Ram temple in Ayodhya amid chanting of shlokas, declaring that the Ram Janmabhoomi had been “liberated” from the “centuries-old cycle of destruction and resurrection”.

Addressing a select gathering after performing the bhoomi pujan for the temple, Modi put his mark indelibly on what he called a defining moment in the nation’s history — the culmination of a campaign that powered the rise of the BJP and marked its principal promise to its electorate.

Drawing a parallel between the Ram temple movement and India’s struggle for freedom, Modi said that just like August 15, August 5, too, will stand as a powerful symbol for the “sacrifice and commitment” of generations.

