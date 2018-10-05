Ram Janmabhoomi case: Sants meet today to decide on next step

The meeting will be presided over by Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas — the body supervising the work of carving stones for the proposed design of temple. The meeting will be presided over by Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas — the body supervising the work of carving stones for the proposed design of temple.

With the Supreme Court deciding to hold hearing by a three-member bench in the Ram Janmabhoomi case from October 29, the high-power committee of sants on the issue will meet in Delhi on Friday to decide whether to wait for the apex court verdict or approach the Centre for a legislation that makes way for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Nearly 30 sants from across the country will meet at the VHP central headquarters in two sessions and VHP functionaries will present the current status of the case. The meeting will be presided over by Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas — the body supervising the work of carving stones for the proposed design of temple.

VHP working president Alok Kumar said Thursday that RSS and VHP are committed to development of Ram temple, but the sants will take the decision on the strategy, path and movement. “We will follow whatever the sants decide,” Kumar said.

He said holding the meeting in October has no connection with upcoming polls.

