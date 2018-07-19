Ram Gopal Yadav swears at reporter when asked Samajwadi Party’s stance on no-trust motion

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Express Photo.Prem Nath Pandey/File) Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav (Express Photo.Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav Thursday swore at a reporter when asked his party’s position on the no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha on Friday. While leaving the Parliament complex during lunch recess, the Rajya Sabha MP was heard saying, “These people ask us this every day… I will not tell,” before adding that reporters make a fool of MPs.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitted a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government on the first day of the monsoon session, which will be taken up for discussion on Friday before a vote. During the debate, the Opposition is likely to raise several issues, including mob lynching, the safety of women, Jammu and Kashmir and plight of farmers. The motion is being considered a test of Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Samajwadi Party has in the recent past indicated support to an anti-BJP front, after it allied with rival BSP in Uttar Pradesh for the by-polls. The party, however, has not openly declared support to anyone ahead of tomorrow’s vote.

#WATCH Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav on being asked about party’s stand on #NoConfidenceMotion, uses a cuss word. pic.twitter.com/R9AhlU2hhQ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018

With the support of 314 MPs in the 535-member House, the NDA is expected to defeat the motion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App