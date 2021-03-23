Rally in Silvassa seeking ‘justice’ for late MP Mohan Delkar

A MONTH after Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar was found dead in a Mumbai hotel, a massive rally was organised demanding action against the nine persons, including the administrator of the UT Praful Patel, at Silvassa on Monday following a bandh call given by the Adivassi Vikash Sangathan among other organisations.

Abhinav Delkar, son of the late MP, who addressed the public meeting, said time had come to take the protest seeking justice for his father to the streets.

“Since last one month, we continued have protested in a peaceful manner. I wanted to say that now, no peaceful candle march will be taken out. Now the fight has begun and we have to move ahead. The government officials named in the FIR should pack their luggage and leave DNH. Those who are in Himmatnagar, should stay there. Else, we will give an answer from here. We will no longer sit silent,” Abhinav said.

Based on a 15-page “suicide note”, written by Delkar in Gujarati, and a complaint submitted by the late MP’s son Abhinav, Mumbai police on March 9 had registered an offence against nine persons, including Praful Patel, Sandeep Singh (district collector of DNH), Sharad Darade (then Superintendent of Police of DNH, now transferred to Daman police headquarters), among others. The FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Atrocity Act.