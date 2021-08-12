Rallies in Haryana: Cornered by farm stir, BJP puts its might behind Tiranga

With its back against the wall due to intense farmer agitation over the past eight months, the ruling BJP is putting its entire might behind its “Tiranga Yatras” in Haryana. Till now as many as 51 yatras have been organised after first such event on August 1.

The BJP says that the “Tiranga Yatras”, aimed at creating passion for patriotism among the youth, will conclude on August 15.

Most of BJP’s Tiranga Yatras were carried out on tractors, motorcycles and other vehicles. However, few paidal yatras have also been planned like one organised in Kalayat, which is the Assembly constituency of Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda.

“We estimate participation of 60,000 tractors in these yatras apart from other vehicles. If we count an average participation of 3,000 persons in each of the yatras, then the number will be 2.7 lakh for all 90 constituencies,” said Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar.

During the ongoing farmers’ agitation, angry protesters had staged protests against the top leaders of BJP-JJP including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. The agitation had virtually pushed the ruling alliance into a corner with the opposition too supporting the agitators.

However, farmers decided against opposing BJP’s Tiranga Yatras terming the same as a “trap laid to defame the agitation”.

On its part, the BJP insisted that it has been undertaking such events since long.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including ministers and MLAs, are trying their best to ensure maximum participation in these yatras. A senior BJP leader claimed that as many as 3,500 persons participated in Kalayat’s paidal yatra on Tuesday. He also claimed participation of 10,000 persons in Badli constituency of Dhankar adding as many as 3,500 vehicles were also part of the yatra there. According to the BJP, farmers arrived in Badli Tiranga Yatra in their Tricolour decorated tractors.

Party leaders estimate that the tractors will be mainly part of the yatras in nearly 30 constituencies which are dominated by rural population.

Trying to emerge unfazed by the ongoing farmer agitation, Dhankar said, “A large number of farmers are participating in our Tiranga Yatras.”

With these yatras, the BJP wants to show that it is still retains its popularity despite the unending farmers’ agitation.

Further, the recent infighting in Congress too might have encouraged the saffron party to face the current political scenario boldly.

On the other hand, the farmers who are bent upon on cornering the BJP and its allies over the issue of three farm laws have also announced to hold “Tiranga Yatras” in Haryana on August 15.

According to sources, they plan to carry long cavalcade of vehicles to Delhi’s Singhu border from Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Panipat via GT Road (Ambala-Delhi highway).