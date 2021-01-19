Rallies by women across the state, huge protest outside in Jyani and Grewal’s villages

Apart from Dhanaula and Kathera, protests were also done by women wings associated with 32 farmer unions of Punjab. (Representational)

Several villages of Punjab saw protest marches by women on Monday apart from a show of strength at the Delhi borders. Monday was observed as ‘Women Farmers’ Day’ by all farmer unions of Punjab and even other states on the call of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.

Women members of BKU Ekta Ugrahan staged protests in Kathera village of Fazilka district where BJP leader Surjeet Kumar Jyani lives. Protest by women also took place in Dhanaula village of Barnala where BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal’s native house in located.

Women from six districts Barnala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa and Ludhiana went to Dhanaula and from ten districts – Bathinda, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Mulktsar, Moga, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Tarantaran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur went to Kathera village.

BKU General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan also spoke at this programme. He said, “I and few other men went at each of the protest rally just to oversee the arrangements, otherwise, these programmes were managed independently by women from all age groups.”

When contacted, Surjeet Kumar Jyani, chairman of 8-member panel of BJP leaders to coordinate with unions of Punjab, said, “I was in my village house only when women took out the march in the village and even came outside my house. They raised slogans against me. However, I speak the truth that their agitation is leaderless and issue less. They don’t want to listen to the truth and get angry over it. BJP made laws and hence in a democracy, we also have the right to talk about these laws, but they are not even allowing us to speak. Not even the CM of Haryana. However, I stand by my statement even today.”

Grewal, however, was not in his native house in Dhanaula village. He stated, “BJP is always with farmers and I am also with them. However, it is ideological difference due to which one farmer union BKU (Ugrahan) has protested against us. We are trying hard to get the matter resolved. ”

Apart from Dhanaula and Kathera, protests were also done by women wings associated with 32 farmer unions of Punjab near Railway station Mansa, Railway station Barnala and at many locations of toll plazas in Punjab. Women also stated that they will also be going in large numbers to Delhi ahead of January 26 tractor parade by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha.