Rakul Preet plea against news channels: HC seeks status report from Centre

Rakul Preet Singh

THE DELHI High Court on Friday sought a fresh status report from the Centre after it was told the News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) has taken action with regard to the complaints filed by actor Rakul Preet Singh against various news channels, which allegedly broadcasted “fake reports” about her purported role in the drugs case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The Centre earlier treated her petition as a representation but forwarded it to NBSA for action. On Thursday, Singh’s counsel Aman Hingorani submitted NBSA is a self-regulatory body but ultimately, the statutory framework puts the obligation on the Centre to take action. The NBSA has taken action against broadcaster Zee, and the rest have been let off with a warning, he submitted.

“There is a finding that there was a slander campaign against me,” Hingorani submitted before the court, adding it was for the Centre to now inform what action it was taking after receiving the NBSA report.

Following the submission, the court orally asked Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma to file a status report regarding the action being taken by Centre, before the next date of hearing. However, Sharma submitted that he would do so but asked that the aspect of taking action may be excluded from the order.

“If I don’t give you that direction, then no one will do it also.. no one will look into it,” observed the court. The case was adjourned for next hearing to March 4.

