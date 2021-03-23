Will sell produce in Parliament, says Rakesh Tikait at Jaipur Kisan Mahapanchayat

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that food growers will sell their produce at the Parliament complex as part of the protest against the Centre’s farm laws, assuring they will not be divided.

“They tried to split us on the lines of caste and religion. But we will not be divided. You will have to march towards Delhi with your tractors. You will have to sell our produce at Assemblies, Collectorate and the Parliament. The Prime Minister said you can sell your produce anywhere. We will sell it anywhere, even in Parliament. There can be no bigger mandi than the Parliament,” said Tikait at a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur’s Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium on Tuesday.

He added that the day the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha gives a date, people from Rajasthan should surround Delhi.

Caption: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad and others at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jaipur on Tuesday. (Express photo)

“Delhi has been surrounded from all sides. Our movement has spread to the entire country. You will have to rise. Especially our youth, it is your responsibility to take this movement forward,” said Tikait, who, of late, has been addressing a number of Kisan Mahapanchayats across Rajasthan.



He added that the country will be saved only when slogans of Jai Ram, Jai Bhim, Allahu Akbar and Har Har Mahadev are chanted.

Tikait also appointed Raja Ram Meel, president of the Rajasthan Jat Mahasabha, as the Rajasthan president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

The other speakers at the rally included Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad and Yogendra Yadav. Azad said that in order to get freedom, farmers, labourers and all those who love the country will have to unite.

Citing the current prices of food crops such as moong, wheat and bajra in Rajasthan, Yadav said farmers are forced to sell their produce at much lower prices than the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.