Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria to be next IAF chief

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take over as the new Chief of Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who is set to retire on September 30.

Bhadauria has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM), and has also been the Air Defense Commander (ADC).

Days before his retirement from the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on September 2 undertook his last combat sortie on a MiG-21 aircraft with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Pathankot airbase in Punjab. The sortie lasted for around 30 minutes, IAF said.