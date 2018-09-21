Rakesh Asthana’s complaint against director Alok Verma ‘malicious’ and ‘frivolous’: CBI

CBI’s chief vigilance officer (CVO), in response to CVC’s letter pointed out that the complaint is an attempt by the complainant to intimidate the agency’s officers who are investigating his role in at least half a dozen cases. CBI’s chief vigilance officer (CVO), in response to CVC’s letter pointed out that the complaint is an attempt by the complainant to intimidate the agency’s officers who are investigating his role in at least half a dozen cases.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that its second-in-command Rakesh Asthana’s complaint to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) against its chief Alok Verma is “malicious” and “frivolous.”

The CBI issued the statement after reports about Ashtana filing a complaint before the CVC, alleging interference in the probes undertaken by the special investigation team under him emerged.

“It is unfortunate that baseless and frivolous allegations are being made publicly without proper verification of facts to malign the image of the Director CBI and intimidate the officials of the organization,” the statement said.

As reported by PTI, the statement further said that the CVC has asked for certain case files from the CBI on the basis of a complaint filed by the agency’s special director.

CBI’s chief vigilance officer (CVO), in response to CVC’s letter, pointed out that the complaint is an attempt by the complainant to intimidate the agency’s officers who are investigating his role in at least half a dozen cases.

“CVC should opine on the maintainability of the complaint and consider it malicious and frivolous in order to protect the integrity of the organisation,” CBI said, according to PTI.

“Irrespective of the maintainability of the complaint, CBI has provided most of the files as requested by the CVC and the remaining will be submitted soon. There is no substance in the media reports that CBI is not cooperating in the enquiry,” it said.

(With PTI inputs)

