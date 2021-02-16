Rakbar Khan lynching case: Another state prosecutor appointed

Days after the mother of Rakbar Khan, who had been lynched while transporting cows in July 2018, expressed a lack of trust in the Alwar court hearing the case as it nears completion, the Rajasthan government appointed another Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case.

Rakbar (31) was transporting cows on foot in the intervening night of July 20 and 21, 2018, with Aslam Khan (32) when the two were allegedly stopped by villagers in Lalwandi under Ramgarh police station in Alwar.

Rakbar was beaten to death, while Aslam escaped.

Earlier this month, Rakbar’s mother Habiban (73) and Aslam had moved a transfer application in the court of District and Sessions Judge, Alwar, saying that they have “no hope” from the ADJ court which is hearing the case, and had sought a transfer of the case.

On February 12, the state government appointed senior advocate Nasir Ali Naqvi as SPP.

“Yes I appeared for the first time today, I sought adjournment to see the papers. Now the matter has been listed for final hearing on March 6,” Naqvi said.

Asked whether he has been appointed SSP in light of claims made by Habiban, the senior advocate said, “The state can give a better reply.”