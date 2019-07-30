Rajya Saha disrupted briefly as Opposition raises Unnao issue

THE OPPOSITION raised the issue of the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, leading to brief disruption of proceedings. The woman had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of sexual assault in 2017. The woman and her lawyer were critically injured while her two aunts were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli on Sunday.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that an attempt was made to “kill” the woman. He said the trial was to begin in Allahabad on Monday and witnesses were to appear for deposition. The SP leader said the two women who died were witnesses.

“What is unfortunate is that the security (personnel) provided to her had gone on leave. The front and rear registration plates of the truck involved in the accident were also covered with grease,” he said. Yadav claimed that an inquiry was ordered into the rape case only after the victim had gone to the Chief Minister’s residence and threatened to commit suicide.

As soon as Yadav raised the issue, almost the entire Opposition, including members of the SP, BSP, Congress and AAP, stood up, demanding a response from the government.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the Home Minister will take note of the matter, but the protesting members did not yield.

“It is a state issue but I still allowed it because of the seriousness of the woman’s condition and what has happened after the CBI inquiry…Ram Gopalji has mentioned that. That has gone on record. I have already told the government to take note of the same,” Naidu said, but the members did not relent after which the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.