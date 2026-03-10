Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Bengal SIR: As Opposition MPs stage walkout, Nadda says their only aim is to incite ‘anarchy’

Opposition members staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha Tuesday after Chairman C P Radhakrishnan did not accept their demand for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The trouble began when Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien attempted to raise a point of order to demand a fresh parliamentary discussion on the SIR. Chairman Radhakrishnan denied the request, noting that “sufficient time” was given to everybody “to participate (in the discussion) on electoral reforms (during the Winter Session of Parliament)”.

“Whatever you have spoken, that has been recorded,” Radhakrishnan said, asking members who had gathered in the Well of the House to return to their seats.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Derek ji raised a point… It is very important”.

With Opposition members raising slogans, Radhakrishnan said, “What you are raising is not correct… I am not allowing it… During the discussion on electoral reforms, I allowed everyone to take your own time. Every time you are disturbing… Showing placards, getting into the well… I am not going to yield, I am not going to tolerate this. This is not the way of conducting the House.”

As Opposition members staged a walkout, Leader of the House J P Nadda said they are unwilling to engage in a debate or discussion.

“Today, they have brought up the issue of SIR. There were discussions for 15-16 hours on electoral reforms, and they brought up SIR then. But when it was time to respond to the debate, the Opposition walked out. They don’t believe in democratic norms. They are only keen on bringing about anarchy,” said Nadda.

“The discussion that takes place as per parliamentary procedures, they only want to obstruct that. This is what they have done today also. I condemn this,” Nadda added.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray questions ‘coercive measures’

The controversy spilled over into the Question Hour. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray used a “one-line preface” to his question to highlight the ongoing protests in West Bengal. He asked why the Central government was imposing “coercive measures” in West Bengal alone under the guise of the SIR and questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been forced to stage a dharna for five consecutive days.

“This government talks about cooperative federalism. The government should look into the fact that for the protection of fundamental rights of millions of people, the only lady chief minister, of West Bengal, is on the streets… For the protection of the rights of millions of Indians.”

“The Central government must send a team of representatives to find out why it has happened, and why the honourable chief minister is on the streets, making a dharna for the past five days. Why have these coercive measures been taken in West Bengal alone in the name of SIR?” he asked.

To this, Nadda responded, “He has asked about why a lady chief minister is being punished, and why… coercive steps are being taken. Why is it being done in only one state? It is being done because… the only state left is West Bengal, where rules and regulations, and the rule of law have gone for a ride.”

“They have no respect for democratic procedures, they have no respect for political norms, they don’t believe in democratic activities, and they even threaten the judiciary. A lady chief minister has disrespected the seat of the President of India, who happens to be a lady and a tribal. No respect for law, no respect for the judiciary… No respect for the Election Commission of India. So, it is not the government, it is her own activity, and because the government of India works on the rule of law, and because of the rule of law, things are happening like that,” Nadda added.