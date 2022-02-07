Rajya Sabha pays rich tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourns for an hour as mark of respect

The Rajya Sabha on Monday paid rich tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, and was adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to the versatile genius who was a former member of the Upper House.

Remembering the singer, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, “the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being, a towering personality in the world of Indian music and film industry.”

“Her passing away indeed marks the end of an era and has created an irreplaceable void in the world of music,” he added.

“Lataji knitted our nation by representing us collectively and each one of us in our singularity. Besides defining the golden standard of playback singing through thousands of her melodious songs in many languages, she captured every mood, moment and journey of our nation for over seven decades. Her distinguished and long career ran parallel to that of free India over the last 75 years, capturing the trials and tribulations of the times. India is struck silent with her passing away in the 75th year of Independence,” Naidu said.

“Lataji’s success in the field of music exemplifies her tenacity and sheer will power to carve her own niche and excel in it. Her rise to fame elucidates her grit, determination, hard work and passion that will serve as a benchmark for others, especially women, to emulate and commemorate,” he underlined.

Naidu said the singer, who is fondly known as the Nightingale and the Melody Queen, “had a special quality and intricate ability of connecting herself with the songs she sung at a deeper level which led to creation of masterpieces that left one and all mesmerised across the globe.”

Mangeshkar was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from November 1999 to November 2005.