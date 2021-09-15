Rajya Sabha TMC member Arpita Ghosh resigns

TMC MP Arpita Ghosh has resigned from the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

The development has taken many of Ghosh’s own party members by surprise.

“Ms. Arpita Ghosh, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned her seat in the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. the 15th September, 2021,” the notification said.

Ghosh was among those suspended during the ruckus in the Upper House in the recently concluded parliament session wherein both MPs and marshals were allegedly injured.

Sources indicated that the move by Ghosh was prompted by her party. They said that the party was not happy with her performance and asked her to resign.

Ghosh was nominated to Rajya Sabha by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in March 2020 after she lost from Balurghat in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.