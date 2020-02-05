Rajya Sabha: Slogans stop as Opposition raises issues

Opposition members protest in the well of Rajya Sabha. (RSTV/PTI) Opposition members protest in the well of Rajya Sabha. (RSTV/PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu usually adjourns the House at the first hint of disruption. However, on Tuesday, he allowed the House proceedings to go on, and what followed in the Upper House was an interesting protest, with the opposition Congress and TMC indulging in unusual slogan-shouting tactics.

As Naidu called the first member to raise his Zero hour submission, TMC’s Derek O’Brien stood up, saying he had given a notice under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on the CAA-NRC protests. Naidu reminded O’Brien that he had given a ruling on a similar notice on Monday and pointed out that the issues that he wanted to raise can be touched upon during the discussion on the President’s Address.

“All these things can be discussed in a peaceful manner, healthy manner,” Naidu said. “If you don’t want to respect the rules, respect the Chair and then (if you) want to shout and then say something outside, I leave it to your wisdom. I would like to tell the members whoever want to hear…I have already given a ruling yesterday on the same subject….please start the debate. Discuss the issue. And then if you want to criticise it, criticise it. If you want to support it, support it,” he said.

The Chairman said the rules regarding Rule 267 are clear and citing his long experience in the House. He argued, “I have experience of some 20 years of what is Rule 267, how many times it was allowed and under what circumstances it was allowed….” He did not adjourn the House and proceeded with Zero Hour. Members of the Congress and the TMC then rushed to the Well of the House and started shouting slogans.

Five members — Vaiko, Vikas Mahatme, Binoy Viswam, Banda Prakash, Prashanta Nanda — spoke amid the slogan-shouting. The slogans, however, stopped when AAP’s Sanjay Singh started speaking on the delay in the execution of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 gangrape case. After Singh, JD(S)’s D Kupendra Reddy spoke about traffic problems in Bengaluru. Members of the TMC and the Congress did not go back to their seats but stood silent in the Well, listening to Reddy.

The slogan-shouting resumed as soon as the next speaker — BJP’s Kirodi Lal Meena — spoke about the locust attacks on crops in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. BJP members like Union Minister Parshottam Rupala questioned the tactical slogan-shouting by the opposition. From then on, the slogan shouting stopped whenever opposition members stood up to speak, and resumed as soon as others rose.

The courtesy was not extended to A Navaneethakrishnan, Prasanna Acharya and V Vijayasai Reddy, the floor leaders of the AIADMK, BJD and the YSRCP, respectively.

