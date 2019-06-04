Rajya Sabha session from June 20 to July 26

The Rajya Sabha will meet from June 20, three days after the Seventeenth Lok Sabha assembles for the first time. The session is scheduled to conclude on July 26.

The Lok Sabha has been convened from June 17. The new members will be administered oath by pro-tem speaker during the first two days. The speaker will be elected on June 19.

The actual session will commence from June 20 with the customary Presidential address to a joint sitting of the two Houses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 5. The Economic Survey will be presented on July 4.

Since the Congress, with 52 members in the Lok Sabha, is three short of the 10 per cent strength needed for claiming the post of Leader of the Opposition, the party has decided not to make this demand.