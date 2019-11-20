RS Secretariat to re-examine issue of marshals’ uniform: Venkaiah Naidu

With the new military-style uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals drawing criticism from various quarters, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to re-examine the issue.

The marshals appeared on Monday in a dark military-style uniform and peaked cap. Their earlier uniform, which they sported for decades, was traditional Indian attire, comprising safari suits in summer and Indian bandhgalas along with turbans in winter. While the marshals wanted a modern look, the new uniform drew criticism because of its resemblance to those of Army officials.

The criticism came from MPs like Jairam Ramesh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and some former Army officers like former Chief of Army Staff General Ved Prakash Malik, who tweeted that “copying and wearing of military uniforms by non military personnel is illegal and a security hazard” and hoped that the matter would be looked into.

On Tuesday, Naidu said, “The secretariat of the Rajya Sabha, after considering the various suggestions, have come out with a new dress code for the marshals. But, we have received some observations by some political as well as some well-meaning people. So, I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same, and then take a conclusive decision.”