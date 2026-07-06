BJP’s Rajya Sabha tally likely to go up by 3 with a no-challenge election

With the BJP winning the West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, these bypolls are set to increase the party’s numbers in the Rajya Sabha as well. (Source: File)

The Election Commission on Monday announced by-polls on July 24 to three West Bengal Rajya Sabha seats that were vacated upon the resignation of the former Trinamool Congress MPs last month.

The EC announced the bye-elections to the seats vacated by Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, who were all elected to the Upper House on Trinamool Congress tickets. All three of the former MPs resigned from their membership and left the party in June, amid the larger tussle within the party. While Ray and Baraik’s terms were till August 8, 2029, Dev’s term would have been till April 2, 2030.

The EC announced the schedule for the by-polls, starting with the nominations from Tuesday till July 14, followed by scrutiny of nominations on July 15 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature on July 17. Polling would be held from 9am to 4pm in the West Bengal Assembly on July 24, after which counting of votes would start from 5pm that day.