Rajya Sabha records 90% productivity in first week of winter session

Rajya Sabha reported a productivity of 90.50 per cent during the first week of the ongoing winter session — the landmark 250th session of the Upper House.

The House has availed 25 hours, 54 minutes of the available time of 28 hours, 37 minutes during the first five working days. While 2 hours, 43 minutes has been lost due to forced adjournments, members of the House sat for an additional 1 hour, 6 minutes beyond scheduled time, resulting in a net loss of only hour, 43 minutes during the first week of the session, which began on November 18.

The Upper House discussed the issue of pollution for 3 hours under Calling Attention Notice admitted by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. This is the longest such discussion in the past 43 sessions, and has come after 13 years. The previous longest discussion in the House was on the progress of relief to the victims of the 1984 riots, which lasted over 4 hours in 2006 on the admission of Calling Attention Notice.

Besides passing the Jalianwala Bagh Memorial National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019, a total of 27 starred questions were orally answered and 33 Zero Hour submissions and 22 Special Mentions were made on issues of urgent public importance during the first week.

Question Hour could not be taken up on the first day as the House was adjourned after obituary remarks to Arun Jaitley and other members who passed away, as well as on the second day due to forced adjournment. A high of ten starred questions were orally answered on the fifth day. Discussion on the Transgender (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 will resume next week.