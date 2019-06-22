Rajya Sabha functioned beyond expectation: Rakesh Sinha

After Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed concern over the loss of time due to disruptions in the House, nominated member Rakesh Sinha said that the Upper House will set a new milestone if members bring a change in their working to meet expectations of the people and democracy.

Speaking in the House, Sinha said that during the debate in the Constituent Assembly, two expectations were made vis-a-vis Rajya Sabha: that the House will become a chamber only for deliberations, and that it will delay a Bill that may have been passed by the Lok Sabha in “passion”, or enthusiasm.

He said that the Upper House has functioned beyond both expectations. From 1952 until the 224th session (November-December 2011), 899 Bills were introduced in Rajya Sabha, which is many more than in any second chamber in the world, he mentioned.

Besides, he said, 1,732 private members’ Bills were introduced in the House until that session.