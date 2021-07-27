In RS, protests over ‘snooping’

Rajya Sabha proceedings were continuously disrupted on Monday before being washed out in the afternoon session as Opposition kept demanding a discussion on the allegations that the government snooped on journalists, activists, politicians and others using the Pegasus spyware.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the demand that under Rule 267, other House businesses should be suspended to have a discussion on the Pegasus issue in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister.

“We have given notice that the House suspends Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day, to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or the Home Minister,” he said. He said that “it is not a small matter” and called it a “spying, surveillance scandal that has undermined the democracy” and called it “treason”.

Earlier, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has received notices from many members, including Kharge, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem and CPI’s Binoy Viswam, and argued, “I have not allowed all these notices because we are discussing these issues in the normal course of time.”

He said, “Special Mentions on 31 matters were permitted by the Chair, out of which only eight were laid on the Table of the House. All these important issues could not be discussed because of this situation. So, we are becoming helpless…”

Soon afterwards, he adjourned the proceedings till noon. Similar protests continued after the House met again, and proceedings were adjourned four more times till 5 pm.

Amidst the din, BJP’s Jugal Singh Lokhandwala kept trying to continue the discussion on the Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, which was introduced in the Upper House last week. However, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani got the motion to withdraw the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2012 passed.

Later, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha said, “Parliament is meant to reflect the minds of the people. There is a fear in the minds of the people. You are failing there.”

Countering Jha, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, “On more than one occasion, we have reached out to different parties in the Opposition… But, there is no consensus amongst all the Opposition parties on many issues.”

Reiterating his request to meet, Goyal said, “I am publicly inviting them to join me over a cup of tea. We are happy to discuss all the issues, evolve a consensus and develop a formula.” However, he noted that “it can’t be my way or the highway”.

