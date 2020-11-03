Rajya Sabha polls: SC tells Prakash Bajaj to approach High Court

Backed by SP, Prakash Bajaj filed nomination as 11th candidate.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Varanasi-based lawyer Prakash Bajaj, who questioned the rejection of his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, to approach the Allahabad High Court for redressal of his grievance.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde accordingly allowed him to withdraw his plea. “Mr Pradeep Rai, learned senior counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioner seeks leave of this Court to withdraw the writ petition with liberty to avail an alternative remedy. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for,” the Bench also comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramaian said in its order.

Bajaj had alleged a conspiracy by the Returning Officer and other officials in the rejection of his nomination paper to favour the BSP candidate. He contended that though he had filed two sets of nomination papers, one of them was removed and frivolous objections raised regarding the other.

He had sought an inquiry into this and urged the Supreme Court to put the results on hold.

Bajaj has also written to the Election Commission for the same.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from UP on Monday. Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the SP and the BSP. Ten elected candidates were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said. Besides Puri, those elected to the Upper House of Parliament are BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP’s Ramji Gautam.

