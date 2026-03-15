Rajya Sabha polls: Odisha Cong MLAs ‘offered bribe, blank cheque’ to cross-vote, 2 held

According to a police complaint lodged against four individuals, the MLAs, who were staying at a resort in Bengaluru South, were offered Rs 5 crore per vote and lured with a blank cheque.

Two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on Monday.

According to a police complaint lodged against four individuals, the MLAs, who were staying at a resort in Bengaluru South, were offered Rs 5 crore per vote and lured with a blank cheque. Koraput Congress MP, Saptagiri Shankar, who is accompanying the MLAs, alleged that the MLAs were even threatened with kidnapping if they refused to support the BJP’s candidate.

The Congress had shifted eight of its MLAs from Odisha to a resort in Karnataka Friday, amid fears over cross-voting during the RS polls.