Rajya Sabha polls: Nomination papers of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Solanki found in order

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia being welcomed by his supporters on his arrival at Bhopal Airport. (PTI Photo/File) BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia being welcomed by his supporters on his arrival at Bhopal Airport. (PTI Photo/File)

The nomination papers of BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki were found in order on Tuesday after the returning officer rejected objections raised by the Congress.

Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya had raised written objections on Monday.

Singh alleged that Scindia hid information about an FIR filed against him in a Bhopal police station. Scindia’s lawyer and former MP advocate general Purushaindra Kaurav told The Indian Express that Scindia did not have knowledge of the case and that no notice had been served to him. Kaurav said Singh and Kamal Nath, then Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara, were also accused in the same case. He said the returning officer accepted the argument.

In his complaint Baraiya had said Solanki, an assistant professor in a government college in Badwani, was still in government service when he filed his nomination papers on March 13, and, therefore, his papers should be rejected. Solanki’s resignation was accepted on March 14. Kaurav said the returning officer was convinced by the argument that on the day of scrutiny Solanki was not in government service.

Former BJP minister Ranjana Baghel had filed papers as a dummy candidate. The last day of withdrawal of nominations is Wednesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.