Friday, June 10, 2022
Rajya Sabha polls Live Updates: Voting begins in four states for 16 vacant seats in Upper House

Rajya Sabha polls Live Updates: NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to visit Vidhan Sabha to vote

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 9:21:23 am
Elections for 16 seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held today. (Express Photo)

Rajya Sabha polls Live Updates: Voting began 9 am Friday for the high-stakes elections for 16 vacant seats in the Upper House in four states, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Two media barons are battling it out as Independent candidates in Haryana and Rajasthan. In Karnataka, a win over the fourth vacant seat is set for a cliffhanger with both Congress and BJP fielding an extra candidate and the JD(S), too, trying its luck with a surprise candidate by the JD(S) party with real estate baron D Kupendra Reddy. In Maharashtra, BJP’s three candidates, Shiv Sena’s two and Congress and NCP’s one each fight for six vacant seats.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have approached the Bombay High Court challenging an order by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which rejected their pleas seeking permission to visit Vidhan Sabha Friday to vote in the elections.

Live Blog

Rajya Sabha elections: MLAs in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra to vote for 16 vacant seats in Upper House today; Follow this space for latest updates

09:20 (IST)10 Jun 2022
Rajya Sabha polling today for two seats from Haryana

The high-stakes Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana will be held Friday for two seats from the state. 

There are three candidates in the fray – BJP’s Krishan Panwar, a former transport minister and five-time MLA; Congress’ Ajay Maken; and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, a media baron and son of expelled Congress leader and former Union minister Venod Sharma.

The hectic lobbying and resort politics by both the Congress and the BJP-JJP coalition, amid allegations of horse-trading, will come to an end today as the MLAs start reaching the Vidhan Sabha to cast their votes. Read more

09:19 (IST)10 Jun 2022
Rajya Sabha polling schedule

* Venue – Vidhan Sabha

* Time – 9 am to 4 pm

* Counting of votes – 5 pm

08:42 (IST)10 Jun 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The polling for 16 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha in four states is set to begin at 9 am Friday.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

A view of Parliament. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Rajya Sabha polls in cliffhanger states: The math, drama and politics

As of now, 41 candidates belonging to various parties in 11 states — Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab – have won unopposed.

Here is a breakdown of what is happening in the four states:

Rajasthan

Number of seats: 4

Number of candidates: 5

Number of votes each candidate needs to win: 41

Haryana

Number of seats: 2

Number of candidates: 3

Number of votes required for each candidate to win: 31

Karnataka

Number of seats: 4

Number of candidates: 6

Number of votes required for each candidate to win: 45

Maharashtra

Number of seats: 6

Number of candidates: 7

Number of votes needed: 42

