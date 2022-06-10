Rajya Sabha polls Live Updates: Voting begins in four states for 16 vacant seats in Upper House

Rajya Sabha polls Live Updates: Voting began 9 am Friday for the high-stakes elections for 16 vacant seats in the Upper House in four states, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
Two media barons are battling it out as Independent candidates in Haryana and Rajasthan. In Karnataka, a win over the fourth vacant seat is set for a cliffhanger with both Congress and BJP fielding an extra candidate and the JD(S), too, trying its luck with a surprise candidate by the JD(S) party with real estate baron D Kupendra Reddy. In Maharashtra, BJP’s three candidates, Shiv Sena’s two and Congress and NCP’s one each fight for six vacant seats.
Meanwhile, NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have approached the Bombay High Court challenging an order by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which rejected their pleas seeking permission to visit Vidhan Sabha Friday to vote in the elections.
The high-stakes Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana will be held Friday for two seats from the state.
There are three candidates in the fray – BJP’s Krishan Panwar, a former transport minister and five-time MLA; Congress’ Ajay Maken; and Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, a media baron and son of expelled Congress leader and former Union minister Venod Sharma.
The hectic lobbying and resort politics by both the Congress and the BJP-JJP coalition, amid allegations of horse-trading, will come to an end today as the MLAs start reaching the Vidhan Sabha to cast their votes. Read more
* Venue – Vidhan Sabha
* Time – 9 am to 4 pm
* Counting of votes – 5 pm
The polling for 16 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha in four states is set to begin at 9 am Friday.
