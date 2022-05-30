scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Rajya Sabha polls: JD(U) picks Khiru Mahato over RCP Singh

With BJP also announcing its two Rajya Sabha candidates from Bihar, RCP Singh’s stint in Parliament comes to an end this July and he may have to resign from the ministry.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
May 30, 2022 2:59:22 am
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

The Janata Dal(U) on Sunday made a surprise choice by deciding to send its Jharkhand president low-profile Khiru Mahato, a two-term MLA, to Rajya Sabha, ignoring senior party leader RCP Singh, who currently is the Union Minister of Steel.

With BJP also announcing its two Rajya Sabha candidates from Bihar, RCP Singh’s stint in Parliament comes to an end this July and he may have to resign from the ministry. A former IAS officer, Singh was first nominated to Rajya Sabha after he took VRS in 2010. He was renominated to Rajya Sabha in 2016.

The possible reason why Singh fell out with CM Nitish Kumar was his “unilateral” decision to send his name for a cabinet berth last year being the national president of JD(U). Though Nitish never expressed his reservation against Singh’s decision, JD(U) sources kept talking about the growing chasm between Nitish and Singh.

