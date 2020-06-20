Rajya Sabha polls: Congress bags two seats in Rajasthan, BJP gets one

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a polling centre in Gandhinagar on Friday. (Photo: ANI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a polling centre in Gandhinagar on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

The Congress won two Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan in the election held Friday while BJP took home one seat, officials said.

The results were on expected lines, with Congress candidates K C Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi both managing a comfortable victory, while BJP had a winner in Rajendra Gehlot. The only losing candidate was BJP’s Onkar Singh Lakhawat. With their election, the Congress now has three Rajya Sabha Members, while the BJP has seven.

With 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, each Rajya Sabha candidate required 51 votes to be elected. The Congress has a collective strength of 125 votes – 107 of its own MLAs, all 13 independent MLAs, 2 MLAs each of Bhartiya Tribal Party and CPI(M), and one of RLD. However, Social Justice and Empowerment minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Dungargarh CPI(M) MLA Girdharilal could not vote on account of their health.

Congress MLA Wajib Ali, who returned from Australia on Thursday, cast his vote on Friday for the Rajya Sabha elections at the state Assembly wearing a PPE suit following complaints from the BJP that he in violation of Covid-19 advisories.

Later on Friday, a complaint against Ali was lodged by a BJP leader at the Jyoti Nagar police station.

