Rajya Sabha polls: 37 win unopposed, keen contest awaited in Rajasthan, MP

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi arrives at IGI airport on Wednesday. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16. (ANI) Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi arrives at IGI airport on Wednesday. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 16. (ANI)

With 37 candidates getting elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha with the deadline for withdrawal of nomination for Rajya Sabha elections ending on Wednesday, BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Jharkhand are headed for a contest on 18 remaining seats for which elections are to be held.

The likes of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union minister Ramdas Athawale and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh got elected unopposed on Wednesday. Senior leaders such as Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shibu Soren and K C Venugopal now have to contest the polls, scheduled for March 26.

Among these, contests in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat will be keenly watched after several Congress MLAs rebelled in these states, providing a headroom for the BJP candidates to elbow ahead in a tight contest.

The contest in Madhya Pradesh is under spotlight since it is bound to have a bearing on the stability of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state, where both parties have fielded two candidates each for three seats up for grabs. While the Congress had fielded former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, the BJP had nominated Scindia. Each party has fielded an additional candidate: Sumer Singh Solanki (BJP) and Phool Singh Baraiya (Congress).

With 22 Congress MLAs reportedly rebelling against the government, the contest has become interesting.

Likewise, the resignation of five Congress MLAs has made the contest in Gujarat a tricky affair for the party, as it has fielded two senior leaders — Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki — for the four seats up for grabs. The BJP, with an eye to force a contest, has fielded three candidates in Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin.

In Rajasthan, BJP has queered the pitch for Congress national general secretary Venugopal by fielding an additional candidate. Both parties have fielded two candidates each for three seats up for grabs in the state.

In Jharkhand, the Congress has fielded an additional candidate – Shahzada Anwar — making BJP state president Deepak Prakash’s election bid a contest. In the process, JMM chief Shibu Soren will have to wait for a contest to secure his berth, as there are a total three candidate in fray for two seats going to the polls.

There will also be contests for four seats in Andhra Pradesh and one seat each in Manipur and Meghalaya on account of additional candidate being in the fray.

Of 37 seats on which candidates got elected unopposed, the BJP has bagged seven and allies JD(U) and AIADMK two seats each, with BPF winning one seat. The Congress, Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal have won four seats each.

