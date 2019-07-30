Rajya Sabha passes triple talaq bill, Congress says aim is to destroy Muslim families

The Triple Talaq bill, passed thrice by the Lok Sabha over the last 19 months, finally received the approval of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid walkouts by BJP allies JD(U) and AIADMK.

Advertising

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, and for which ordinances were issued three times, was cleared by the House with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposing it.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier rejected an Opposition-sponsored motion to send the bill to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee with 100 votes against it as compared to 84 in favour.

Lok Sabha had passed the triple talaq bill last week with 303 votes in favour and 82 opposed. Once granted assent by the President, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by a jail term of up to three years.

While fence-sitter BJD supported the legislation, JD(U) and AIADMK walked out, lowering the majority mark which normally stands at 121. The ruling NDA has 107 members in the 242-member Rajya Sabha. The NDA was also helped by the absence of some members of SP and BSP as well as those of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and YSR Congress.