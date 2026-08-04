Rajya Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths Bill amid Opposition protests

Union MoS Nityanand Rai said late registration, especially beyond two years, was being misused and therefore should happen on orders of a Judicial Magistrate. (File photo)

The Rajya Sabha passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by a voice vote on Tuesday afternoon, amid slogans from the Opposition. The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill last week. The Upper House ran for less than an hour in the afternoon, before being adjourned for the day soon after the passage of the Bill.

The Bill, which has stricter provisions for delayed registrations, was introduced by MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

The Bill seeks to amend provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 to tighten the existing norms, mandating an order from a Judicial Magistrate (First Class) for birth and death registrations made more than two years after the event.