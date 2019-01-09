Rajya Sabha passes bill for 10% quota to economically weaker general category

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category.

The Bill, which was introduced by Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, was passed with 165 votes in favour while seven voted against it.

The bill was passed on the last day of the winter session of the Lower House on Tuesday with 323 votes in favour and just three against.

DMK leader Kanimozhi pressed for the quota bill be sent to the select committee first before being presented in the Parliament. However, her proposal failed to get the required votes in favour.

Moving the quota bill earlier in the day, Gehlot said the Constitution does not allow reservation on economic basis and due to that poor people in general category miss out on opportunities.

“There was a complaint by the poor of the general category that they could not avail of government benefits. The decision has been taken after much consideration. This bill will uplift the poor,” he said.

Congress MP Anand Sharma said that his party was not opposing the reservation Bill but the government should state the reason behind its introduction after four-and-a-half years of being in power. He alleged that the intention of the government was to grab votes.