Rajya Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Bill; have tried to bring swift and proportionate penalties, says Goyal

He added: “We have tried to provide protection through adequate civil mechanisms. And we have tried to bring swift and proportionate penalties.” (PTI)

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, meant to amend 784 provisions across 79 central laws to reduce imprisonment and fines for minor offences. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, replying to the discussion, said: “I believe that there will be no fear in those who make mistakes. There will be fear in those who break the law on purpose. We have tried to bring simplicity by decriminalising all this.”

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He added: “We have tried to provide protection through adequate civil mechanisms. And we have tried to bring swift and proportionate penalties.”

The bill will do away with prison sentences in 57 provisions and fines in 158 provisions. It will also reduce prison sentences in 17 provisions, while the prison term and fine will be changed to a penalty in 113 provisions. Importantly, it will also make several changes to the Motor Vehicle Act such as allow vehicle registration throughout the state and providing a grace period of 30 days after the expiry of the licence during which the document shall continue to be effective.