Rajya Sabha passes Jan Vishwas Bill; have tried to bring swift and proportionate penalties, says Goyal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, meant to amend 784 provisions across 79 central laws to reduce imprisonment and fines for minor offences. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, replying to the discussion, said: “I believe that there will be no fear in those who make mistakes. There will be fear in those who break the law on purpose. We have tried to bring simplicity by decriminalising all this.”
He added: “We have tried to provide protection through adequate civil mechanisms. And we have tried to bring swift and proportionate penalties.”
The bill will do away with prison sentences in 57 provisions and fines in 158 provisions. It will also reduce prison sentences in 17 provisions, while the prison term and fine will be changed to a penalty in 113 provisions. Importantly, it will also make several changes to the Motor Vehicle Act such as allow vehicle registration throughout the state and providing a grace period of 30 days after the expiry of the licence during which the document shall continue to be effective.
The minister also refuted that the bill would dilute the drugs and cosmetics act. He said: “We should not go to jail or court for a small mistake in procedural compliance… (But) If someone sells spurious drugs, stocks them, imports them, manufactures them, or distributes them, and if the drugs are not approved by the drug controller… a very strict and severe criminal punishment has been imposed on them.”
He also said that contrary to what the opposition parties were saying, the changes related to the agriculture and allied sectors will protect farmers’ interest.
This follows the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023 that had first decriminalised 183 provisions in 42 Central Acts, including the drugs and cosmetics act.
Bill to recognise Amaravati as Andhra capital passed
The Rajya Sabha also passed the bill to recognise Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, with all parties except the YSRCP supporting the move.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh, expressing hope that the state reaches new heights of progress.
While supporting the bill, several opposition members cautioned TDP about what they termed the BJP’s “use-and-throw” policy. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju countered this by saying, “We honour friendships. We don’t cheat.” He stated that it was the BJP that once protected TMC’s Mamta Banerjee in the Parliament when she was attacked by the Left. To this, AAP MP Sanjay Singh replied that Banerjee is “tigress of Bengal” and doesn’t need protection. He advised Andhra CM Naidu to take advantage of being part of the NDA government to get as much funds and benefits from the Centre till they hold the key to the government.
Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha of the TDP said, “This Bill is not just a legislation, it is a moral promise that our farmers’ sacrifices will not be forgotten.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram