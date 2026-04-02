Rajya Sabha passes CAPF Bill amid Opposition walkout; MoS says will strengthen federal structure

Amid Opposition walkout, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, with a voice vote. The Bill, which seeks to create a unified legal framework governing personnel across different CAP forces, replaces the current system of separate service rules for five Central Armed Police Forces.

Replying to the debate, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Bill aims to strengthen the security system of the country. Dismissing allegations that the Bill is against the federal structure of the country, Rai said, “I want to clarify that the Bill is not against the federal structure. In fact, it further strengthens the federal structure.”

He said the Bill helps in ma­intaining a proper coordination between armed forces and state police as well as state adminis­tration. The minister also dismissed apprehensions of several members regarding other issues such as violation of principles of separation of power, and stagnation in the career progression.

During the debate, the Treasury and Opposition benches were at loggerheads, with BJP MPs calling it a much-needed reform and the Opposition accusing it of overriding the Supreme Court verdict. The Opposition staged a walkout demanding that the Bill be sent to a select panel of Parliament.

Leader of the Opposition in RS Mallikarjun Kharge said the minister’s reply did not address the main issues related to institutionalisation of deputation, adverse impact on morale and career progression, lack of cons­ultation and representation and lack of concern for judicial direction. Leader of the House J P Nadda accused the Opposition of disrespecting Parliamentary procedures. “I have said this before, they (Opposition) don’t have any interest in debate. They don’t have any respect for parliamentary procedure,” he said.

Explained | How a new Bill could ensure dominance of IPS officers in CAPF ranks

Opposing the Bill, TMC’s Saket Gokhale raised questions on creating a dual system between the IPS and CAPF. “This is not about politics….Why have we created this dual system?”

In October last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed the Centre’s plea seeking a review of its 2025 verdict that directed that IPS officers’ deputation in CAPFs up to the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be “progressively reduced” and asked for a cadre review to be carried out in six months.

Story continues below this ad

Congress MP Fauzia Khan accused the government of using Parliament to override a Supreme Court verdict. “This (Bill) is not a legislation, this is judicial invasion wearing the clothes of law,” Khan said, adding that the Bill makes it harder for women CAPF personnel to rise in career. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi said a decision should have taken place in a Select Committee. This Bill is coming with the spirit that not only violates the SC order but also pits the IPS and CAPF against each other, she said.

BJP’s Dharmshila Gupta said the Bill is not only an administrative reform but a historic step in the direction of strengthening and modernising internal security.