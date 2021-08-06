Rajya Sabha passes Bill for commission for air quality management in NCR

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Parliament on Thursday approved a Bill that seeks to set up a commission for air quality management in the National Capital Region and its adjoining areas.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 — introduced by Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav — was passed in Rajya Sabha with a voice vote as Opposition continued to protest. The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Several MPs raised concerns over the clause on collection of environmental compensation, including those who have supported the Bill. Others pointed out that the commission should look at air pollution in other parts of the country as well.

Responding, minister Yadav said, “Members have raised concern on Clause 15. I would like to point out that Clause 14 says this will not apply to farmers for stubble burning. We have decriminalised this Bill completely.”